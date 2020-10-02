Supreme Court affirms Lincoln man’s sentence of life plus 25 years for killing ex

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a Lincoln man's sentence of life plus 25 to 35 years for the brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend, whom he stabbed more than 30 times and left dying in the street on New Year's Eve 2018.
Neland Gray Jr., 23, had appealed, arguing the sentence was excessive given that he was 21 at the time of the murder and that he never would be eligible for parole.
But the Supreme Court rejected the claim.
"Considering the totality of the circumstances, we cannot say that the sentence imposed by the district court was untenable," the state's high court said.
In November, a courtroom, packed mostly with Dijah Ybarra’s family and friends, erupted in clapping when Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson read the sentence for second-degree murder, plus 25 to 35 years for use of a deadly weapon.
Gray pleaded no contest in October.
At Gray's plea hearing, prosecutors said Gray repeatedly stabbed at Ybarra, his ex-girlfriend, in the driver's seat of her car using a steak knife he'd taken earlier that night from his mother's house.
When Ybarra tried to get away, Gray grabbed her by the hair with one hand and kept stabbing with the other. When she got out of the car, he followed her to the curb and kept going.
In all, the 21-year-old woman suffered at least 33 stab wounds.
