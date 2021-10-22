Supporters mourn Lincoln homicide victim as suspect is charged with first-degree murder

The incident played out in broad daylight a block from one of the busiest intersections in Lincoln. The affidavit supporting Adams' arrest suggests multiple people were watching the fight when it turned deadly.

A 911 call at 3:08 p.m. sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the multi-unit house where a bystander was performing CPR on Clark, according to Lincoln Police.

If convicted of the charges, Adams could face up to life in prison. He's being held at the Lancaster County jail on $1 million bond, meaning he would have to pay $100,000 to be released.

The affidavit supporting Adams' arrest offered few further details about the incident. It remains unclear why the two were fighting.

The incident has left those who knew Clark "shocked beyond belief," said Williams, who said she hasn't slept more than five hours in a night since she learned of her cousin's death. He is survived by two children, Williams said.

But she said Wednesday night's vigil helped put her at ease.

"A tremendous amount of love," Williams said.

Clark's funeral will take place in Mississippi, Williams said, though the family isn't yet sure when that will be.