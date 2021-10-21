Supporters mourn Lincoln homicide victim as suspect is charged with first-degree murder

Trevious D. Clark's name has been broadcast widely over the last two days after he died Monday when a 50-year-old man allegedly struck him with a heavy pole during a fight in Lincoln.
But his friends and family knew him better as Trey.
"Trey was adventurous," said Christy Williams, a cousin to the 29-year-old, his closest relative in Lincoln.
"Full of love," she said, describing Clark, a native of Jonestown, Mississippi. "He hadn't been out here much — close to 10 years — but he touched a lot of hearts out here."
Dozens of supporters gathered Wednesday night for a vigil and balloon release near 26th and Vine streets, the place where Lincoln Police responded Monday afternoon when a fight in the driveway outside the apartment left Clark fatally injured. He lived next door.
"I was honestly surprised by the amount of support that was there," Williams said, describing Wednesday's vigil. "It was a lot of love there. A lot of people came out and showed love. People I haven't seen in years."
Brian Adams Sr. was charged in Lancaster County Court on Thursday with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after police say he struck Clark over the head with a heavy pole during Monday's fight.
The incident played out in broad daylight a block from one of the busiest intersections in Lincoln. The affidavit supporting Adams' arrest suggests multiple people were watching the fight when it turned deadly.
A 911 call at 3:08 p.m. sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the multi-unit house where a bystander was performing CPR on Clark, according to Lincoln Police.
If convicted of the charges, Adams could face up to life in prison. He's being held at the Lancaster County jail on $1 million bond, meaning he would have to pay $100,000 to be released.
The affidavit supporting Adams' arrest offered few further details about the incident. It remains unclear why the two were fighting.
The incident has left those who knew Clark "shocked beyond belief," said Williams, who said she hasn't slept more than five hours in a night since she learned of her cousin's death. He is survived by two children, Williams said.
But she said Wednesday night's vigil helped put her at ease.
"A tremendous amount of love," Williams said.
Clark's funeral will take place in Mississippi, Williams said, though the family isn't yet sure when that will be.
Williams is organizing a barbecue at Peter Pan Park on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., she said, to help his loved ones in Nebraska come together and mourn.
Supporters in Lincoln are raising money for the family via a drop box at the NP Mart near 28th and O streets, Williams said. And she organized a GoFundMe on Thursday to help pay for Clark's burial.
"We're trying to just show any little support that we can," Williams said.
