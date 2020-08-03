Sunday night fire caused at least $25K damage, fire captain says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire Sunday night at Rexnord Industries caused at least $25,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at about 10 p.m., firefighters went to 6040 Fletcher Ave. on a report of smoke and flames coming from the business that produces couplings.

She said crews accessed the roof using an aerial ladder and found fire on the roof around an exhaust pipe. They also found materials on fire inside an industrial oven in the building. They were removed and extinguished.

The fire inspector determined the fire started in the industrial oven. The cause is still under investigation.

