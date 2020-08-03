You are the owner of this article.
Sunday night fire caused at least $25K damage, fire captain says
Sunday night fire caused at least $25K damage, fire captain says

A fire Sunday night at Rexnord Industries caused at least $25,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at about 10 p.m., firefighters went to 6040 Fletcher Ave. on a report of smoke and flames coming from the business that produces couplings. 

She said crews accessed the roof using an aerial ladder and found fire on the roof around an exhaust pipe. They also found materials on fire inside an industrial oven in the building. They were removed and extinguished.

The fire inspector determined the fire started in the industrial oven. The cause is still under investigation. 

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

