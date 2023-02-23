A student brought a BB gun to Lincoln Southwest High School on Thursday but was quickly apprehended thanks to an online tip, officials say.

Lincoln Public Schools learned a student planned to bring the BB gun to school via a tip from another student made through its "Safe to Say" anonymous reporting system Thursday morning.

Staff contacted the student as they arrived for classes and found the BB gun. The student was then taken to Southwest's school resource officer and ultimately referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for violating the city's toy gun ordinance.

The student was not placed into juvenile detention, an LPS spokesperson said.

In a message to families, Principal John Matzen said the student "will be facing appropriate consequences" for the incident.

"This is exactly how our reporting system is supposed to work and we are thankful to the student who reported something of concern," Matzen said.

LPS' "Safe to Say" reporting system, which can be accessed at LPS.org, allows people to discreetly report a safety concern.

