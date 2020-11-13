 Skip to main content
Student at Schoo Middle School burned in assault at school, police say
A 13-year-old student at Schoo Middle School ended up with second-degree burns to his neck in an incident at the school Wednesday morning.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 13-year-old girl put hot glue on the back of the boy's neck, causing the burns. The injury is expected to leave a scar.

Bonkiewicz said after talking with the school and parents of the students involved, the School Resource Officer referred the girl to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for assault.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

