Student at Schoo Middle School burned in assault at school, police say

A 13-year-old student at Schoo Middle School ended up with second-degree burns to his neck in an incident at the school Wednesday morning.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 13-year-old girl put hot glue on the back of the boy's neck, causing the burns. The injury is expected to leave a scar.
Bonkiewicz said after talking with the school and parents of the students involved, the School Resource Officer referred the girl to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for assault.
