String of sewing machine thefts plague Lincoln craft store, police say

Call it the case of the hot sewing machines. Lincoln police say they're investigating a string of thefts from the Jo-Ann Fabric & Crafts near 66th and O streets.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said police learned of the latest on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., two men walked in the store and headed straight to the sewing machines, then left when approached by an employee. Vigil said they came back about a half an hour later and walked out with two Janome brand sewing machines worth $700 and drove off in a white Chevy SUV.

He said it was the fifth theft like it within a year at the Lincoln store.

On Jan. 5, April 19, Aug. 24 and Nov. 26, 2020, groups of two to four men walked out with a total of 12 sewing machines, most Singer brand. At this point, the total loss is estimated at $2,600.

Vigil said police are reviewing security video and don't yet have suspects or know if the thieves are local or traveling through.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

