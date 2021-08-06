String of fights involving teenage girls at Lancaster County Super Fair led to closing of kids drop-off zone

A rash of fights between teenagers and preteens at the Lancaster County Super Fair is what prompted organizers to close the child drop-off zone on Thursday night for the remainder of the fair, which ends Saturday.

Staff at the Lancaster Event Center took the unprecedented step of closing the zone — traditionally where teens as young as 13 are allowed to be dropped off and picked up by parents after roaming the fairgrounds unaccompanied — after police responded to at least five assaults in four days.

Now, only teens old enough to drive themselves to the Super Fair will be allowed to enter without a parent, said Amy Dickerson, managing director of the event center. The change comes after organizers found children as young as 9 wandering the fairgrounds without guardians, Dickerson said, as fights between minors break out with increasing regularity.

"We just really need the parents there to ensure their safety," Dickerson told the Journal Star on Friday. "It's a family event, ... but we need to have the parents on grounds to keep checking in with kids and making sure that they're doing OK.

"It's a safe environment. But to have 9- to 12-year-olds there by themselves is not a good idea."