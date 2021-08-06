 Skip to main content
String of fights involving teenage girls at Lancaster County Super Fair led to closing of kids drop-off zone
  Updated
A rash of fights between teenagers and preteens at the Lancaster County Super Fair is what prompted organizers to close the child drop-off zone on Thursday night for the remainder of the fair, which ends Saturday.

Staff at the Lancaster Event Center took the unprecedented step of closing the zone — traditionally where teens as young as 13 are allowed to be dropped off and picked up by parents after roaming the fairgrounds unaccompanied — after police responded to at least five assaults in four days.

Now, only teens old enough to drive themselves to the Super Fair will be allowed to enter without a parent, said Amy Dickerson, managing director of the event center. The change comes after organizers found children as young as 9 wandering the fairgrounds without guardians, Dickerson said, as fights between minors break out with increasing regularity. 

"We just really need the parents there to ensure their safety," Dickerson told the Journal Star on Friday. "It's a family event, ... but we need to have the parents on grounds to keep checking in with kids and making sure that they're doing OK.

"It's a safe environment. But to have 9- to 12-year-olds there by themselves is not a good idea." 

Three of the five assaults Lincoln police responded to came within a period of about two hours on Tuesday night, all of which involved girls between the ages of 12 and 15, according to Lincoln Police Department incident reports and information provided by the department. 

At 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were assaulted by a group of teenagers, according to police, the first of three incidents that played out at the fairgrounds that evening. 

The next came less than an hour later, when a 15-year-old girl, who was at the fair with friends, was assaulted by another group of teenagers, according to LPD. An hour after that, at 10:54 p.m., a 14-year-old girl told police she was assaulted by an unknown female.

Tuesday's string of fights came a day after a 14-year-old and 15-year-old girl engaged in a mutual fight sometime between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, according to police.

That incident followed the first assault recorded at the fair last week: A 13-year-old girl told police last Saturday night that she was assaulted by another teenager after engaging in a mutual fight with a teen girl. 

No arrests or juvenile referrals were made in any of the incidents, according to records. LPD Officer Erin Spilker said parents were notified in every case, and in most, victims did not want to pursue charges. Two cases are still active investigations.

"Anytime there are events in Lincoln, we are aware of certain types of incidents that are more likely in large gatherings such as thefts, alcohol or narcotics offenses, vandalisms, assaults, or any safety or security concern for the public," Spilker said in a written statement. 

"We have been working with the organizers of the Super Fair daily to evaluate what is needed to make the fair an enjoyable experience for all. " 

On Thursday, organizers opted to change the drop-off policy — two days after the latest assault was reported to Lincoln police. Spilker said organizers had requested an increase in off-duty police officers to help patrol the fair when the 10-day event was only a few nights old, but the assaults continued anyway. 

Spilker declined to detail how many off-duty officers — who work alongside private security guards commissioned by the event center — patrol the fairgrounds each evening, citing safety concerns. 

Dickerson said organizers were constantly reevaluating security measures, comparing the new policy regarding minors to the clear-bag policy implemented at Pinnacle Bank Arena — a responsive measure applied to evolving safety concerns. 

Still, the event center's director lamented that the policy had to be introduced at all. 

"We just to have to continue to adjust to our community, adjust to the environment," Dickerson said. "And it's not just Lincoln, it's across the nation — that there is a trend where pre-teens are not behaving themselves as they would have back in the day."

