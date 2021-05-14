 Skip to main content
Stranger sexually assaulted Lincoln woman who let him in to change his clothes, police say
Stranger sexually assaulted Lincoln woman who let him in to change his clothes, police say

  • Updated
Police say they arrested a 44-year-old Lincoln man for sexually assaulting a stranger who let him into her home to change his clothes.

After the report came in at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers flooded the area of 18th and M streets looking for the suspect.

Eduardo Flores

Eduardo Flores

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 21-year-old woman said she had been taking out the trash when she saw a man digging through the dumpster. A short time after she returned to her apartment, the man knocked on her door and asked if he could come in and change his clothes.

The woman told him he could. Then, he began making sexual comments that made her uncomfortable so she started recording the encounter.

Bonkiewicz said the woman told police the man forcibly sexually assaulted her, then left.

Using the recorded audio and a description provided by the victim, LPD officers flooded the area, looking for the suspect. At about 12:55 p.m., LPD investigators and uniformed officers found Eduardo Flores near South 25th and D streets.

Bonkiewicz said Flores tried to run, then fought to try to get away, but ultimately was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and failure to comply with an order of police.

