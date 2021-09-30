Stolen gun changed hands in Lincoln at least three times; four men arrested, police say

Lincoln police first started their search for a missing .38 Smith & Wesson handgun when it was stolen more than a month ago, taken at gunpoint from a trailer near 42nd Street and Cornhusker Highway on Aug. 23.

Two men — one of whom was armed with a rifle, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said — entered a mobile home at around 11 a.m. and robbed the occupants of the gun, a bicycle and a cellphone.

Lars Craig, 32, was arrested for his role in the alleged robbery a week later, Spilker said — the first of four arrests linked to the gun that wouldn't end up in LPD's possession for another two weeks. Craig was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The other man alleged to have carried out the robbery, Justin Hradecky, was arrested nearly a month later. The 23-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday morning near Southwest 15th Street and West Arlington Avenue, Spilker said, arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a stolen firearm after police say he sold the Smith & Wesson to someone else.

It's unclear where exactly the weapon went after it left Hradecky's hands, according to police, but two more men were arrested for allegedly possessing the stolen gun.