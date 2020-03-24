You are the owner of this article.
Stolen dog returned to Lincoln owner; alleged thief cited
Police say they ticketed a 46-year-old woman Monday after she assaulted a 69-year-old man while stealing his 19-year-old Chihuahua named Honey.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened at about 8:30 a.m. at a mobile home park near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The victim told police the woman had hit him, took his dog and left.

Bonkiewicz said police caught up with the woman later in the day near 27th and Capitol Parkway. He said she still had the dog and told police she had taken it accusing the owner of mistreatment.

Bonkiewicz said police saw no signs of mistreatment and returned the dog to the owner and cited the woman on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and assault.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

