Stolen dog returned to Lincoln owner; alleged thief cited

Police say they ticketed a 46-year-old woman Monday after she assaulted a 69-year-old man while stealing his 19-year-old Chihuahua named Honey.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened at about 8:30 a.m. at a mobile home park near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The victim told police the woman had hit him, took his dog and left.

Bonkiewicz said police caught up with the woman later in the day near 27th and Capitol Parkway. He said she still had the dog and told police she had taken it accusing the owner of mistreatment.

Bonkiewicz said police saw no signs of mistreatment and returned the dog to the owner and cited the woman on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and assault.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.