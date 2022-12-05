Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln police say

Less than two weeks after it was stolen from outside a Lincoln gas station, police found a missing Ford Explorer submerged in Holmes Lake on Sunday.

Police were called to the lake's north shore, near Normal Boulevard and Holmes North Shore Road, at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the lake's dam, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Authorities towed the SUV from the lake and found it had been reported stolen Nov. 21 from the gas station parking lot near North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street after the vehicle's owner left it unlocked and running, Vollmer said.

Police found the 2016 Ford empty when they pulled it from the lake Sunday and impounded it, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the theft and subsequent submerging of the car is ongoing.