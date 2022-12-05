 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Less than two weeks after it was stolen from outside a Lincoln gas station, police found a missing Ford Explorer submerged in Holmes Lake on Sunday.

Police were called to the lake's north shore, near Normal Boulevard and Holmes North Shore Road, at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the lake's dam, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Authorities towed the SUV from the lake and found it had been reported stolen Nov. 21 from the gas station parking lot near North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street after the vehicle's owner left it unlocked and running, Vollmer said.

Police found the 2016 Ford empty when they pulled it from the lake Sunday and impounded it, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the theft and subsequent submerging of the car is ongoing.

People are also reading…

'Things were supposed to get better': Former Lincoln Police officers say department, city leadership enabled wrongdoing for years
Alleged Edgewood Cinema shooter makes first federal court appearance
Judge rules Erwin Charles Simants will remain at Lincoln Regional Center

Many people have trouble sleeping from time to time. And an estimated 10 to 20 per cent of the population have serious sleep problems and resort to some form of sleep aid.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Why there's more light than there should be in the universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News