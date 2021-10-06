 Skip to main content
Stolen bag of chips, $13 cash lead to arrest for 2 ounces of meth, Lincoln police say
Stolen bag of chips, $13 cash lead to arrest for 2 ounces of meth, Lincoln police say

A Lincoln man ended up facing felony drug charges after he allegedly stole a bag of chips and another customer's money at a downtown Lincoln sandwich shop early Saturday.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Tetus Therien, 40, with possession of methamphetamine over an ounce, theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting.

In an affidavit for Therien's arrest, Lincoln police say an officer on foot patrol was waved down shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday near Pickleman's at 1442 O St. by an employee about a man still inside the restaurant.

Employees said they had seen the man grab $13 from his table and take a bag of chips from the counter without paying.

After he was confronted, police said Therien asked if he could pay for the chips but denied taking the cash. When officers arrested him, they found a small amount of meth and marijuana on him. 

At the jail, corrections staff allegedly found more than 2 ounces more of meth in his backpack. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

