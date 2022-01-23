Statute of limitations passed, attorneys tell the story of Pioneer Pete's negotiated return in Lincoln

"We had reached checkpoint Fox in the Henhouse. Delta got on comms and attempted contact. The Eagle had Landed. And we waited," Reiman wrote.

Peterson said they were almost ready to give up when her contact stepped out of the bushes on the country road and flagged them down. She stayed in the truck while everyone else piled out and went into the weeds.

"And they come out toting this headless, footless chicken," she said, Reiman laughing.

He said he dragged the chipped and battered but mostly intact fiberglass bird to his truck.

They learned Pete's head had broken off and into a couple of pieces when it crashed to the ground the night it was stolen. But they turned all the pieces over. Peterson said she had heard the people who took it had worked at getting it down so long they took a break and came back.

She said it had been a prank that wasn't well thought through.

"But the folks who had done it made the right decision to try to make it right. And it didn't take any convincing," Peterson said.