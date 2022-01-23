Statute of limitations passed, attorneys tell the story of Pioneer Pete's negotiated return in Lincoln

On a hot Saturday night in August 2014, a group of young vandals sawed Pioneer Pete off at the feet and plucked him from his perch atop a concrete pedestal outside Lee's Chicken.
Now, seven years later — the statute of limitations passed for the crime — two Lincoln attorneys are telling the story of his negotiated return and how he came to be lying behind the restaurant four days later.
Earlier this month, Korey Reiman said he started writing the Facebook post while waiting for a recent court hearing to start. He always knew someday he'd tell the story, and it felt like the right time.
"In the summer of 2014, Lincoln was in disarray," he wrote in the post. "Vandals had taken the iconic chicken that had proudly stood outside Lee’s Restaurant for 40 years. They had somehow scaled the pole he was atop and taken the rooster off his perch. Every day at the LPD briefing the police were asked if they had any leads on the missing rooster. TV news interviewed the owners and as the days passed it seemed more like Pioneer Pete was a goner. Not even a feather to mourn."
A couple of days had passed with no leads and no chicken.
Until one day in courtroom 22, his good friend and colleague, Nancy Peterson, took him aside and quickly said she needed his help on a case.
"I need a truck," she said.
Reiman asked jokingly if she was moving a body.
Sort of, she said.
She had a lead on the chicken and needed helping returning it. It was out in the country. Too big to fit in her Volvo station wagon. And the vandals would only return it in the middle of the night.
Peterson said someone told her they knew where the chicken was and was concerned people could get into trouble. So she suggested they turn it over to her. Attorney-client privilege meant no one could make her say where she'd gotten it.
Peterson said she and Reiman had been close friends for years.
"And honestly, there’s no one else I would trust with my life or my liberated chicken, than Korey," she said.
He agreed right away.
Ten hours after his first post, Reiman followed with Part II — negotiations between Peterson and a "network of cooperating parties and good Samaritans."
"The prisoner exchange was finally set in the early hours," he wrote.
Reiman was "strictly recovery team." He went to Scheels and bought tactical gear to look the part.
"It's go time. End scene," he said in the post.
Initially, Reiman planned to slowly eke out the posts. But friends couldn't wait to know what happened next.
So later that day, he posted the next installment recounting the predawn operation, Aug. 27, 2014, a Wednesday, and how he'd knocked at Peterson's door and she screamed, not expecting the new look.
"I was just dying. It's funny as hell," Peterson said. "But I'm literally thinking all the time what happens if we get stopped. How are we ever going to explain this? Because it sounds so sketchy."
Three "co-liberators," nicknamed Delta, Omega and Doc, skipped curfews that night to join them. "They had a mission to finish," Reiman said.
There were tactical code names and may have been singing, he said. They circled trying to find the place in the country where Pete had been hidden.
"We had reached checkpoint Fox in the Henhouse. Delta got on comms and attempted contact. The Eagle had Landed. And we waited," Reiman wrote.
Peterson said they were almost ready to give up when her contact stepped out of the bushes on the country road and flagged them down. She stayed in the truck while everyone else piled out and went into the weeds.
"And they come out toting this headless, footless chicken," she said, Reiman laughing.
He said he dragged the chipped and battered but mostly intact fiberglass bird to his truck.
They learned Pete's head had broken off and into a couple of pieces when it crashed to the ground the night it was stolen. But they turned all the pieces over. Peterson said she had heard the people who took it had worked at getting it down so long they took a break and came back.
She said it had been a prank that wasn't well thought through.
"But the folks who had done it made the right decision to try to make it right. And it didn't take any convincing," Peterson said.
She reached out to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office in advance to try to negotiate amnesty but was told not to worry, to just get it back.
Still, they didn't want to drive through town to the police station with the rooster obviously in the bed of Reiman's F-150 at 3 a.m. So they took it to Lee's Chicken, gently placing it by the back door so no one would see it and steal it again.
They snapped pictures to prove they'd returned it and left. Operation Rooster Liberation had been a success, and the group was jubilant, Peterson said.
Reiman said he was 42 then. "But at that moment I felt alive and not a day over 38," he wrote in his post.
On Friday, Dennis Kann, general manager at Lee's, said he hadn't heard a thing about the negotiations. Pete just showed back up that morning in the parking lot.
When Pete had been stolen once before, in 1996, the thieves returned it in exchange for tickets to an Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie show, he said.
This time, it led to a slew of jokes, like the one where the cop asked the investigator if he'd checked for the chicken on the other side of the road, Kann said.
He said the story blew up in Lincoln and beyond, bringing with it a good bump in business. As did Pete's return after a free makeover, courtesy of Anderson Ford. For awhile, Pete was bigger icon than Tom Osborne.
Asked if he had any hard feelings about Pete being stolen in 2014, he's quick to answer no.
"I would like to thank those kids," Kann said.
