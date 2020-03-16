Statements that homicide suspects made to police don't match witness accounts, Lincoln police say

Police continue to investigate a fatal stabbing that occurred March 8 at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Orchard Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Police are still investigating the March 8 stabbing death of
Edward Varejcka and have not yet arrested the person who they believe is responsible.
Varejcka was stabbed multiple times at an apartment in the 2000 block of Orchard Street at about 3:30 a.m. that morning and died at the scene.
Chief Jeff Bliemeister said there were at least three people in the apartment, including Varejcka, when intruders came in and attacked him. A fourth man, who lived at the apartment, was outside. Varejcka did not live in the apartment.
Police arrested Krysean Reynolds, 19, and Makayla Fell, 20, over the weekend on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder. They had not been formally charged as of Monday morning.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Bliemeister said Monday that statements the two made to police did not match up with witness accounts.
He also said police have not arrested the person who actually stabbed Varejcka, although he did not say whether a suspect has been identified.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, JOANNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/15/1989 Booking Time: 03/15/2020 / 15:39:34 Charges:
THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, MARCELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/03/1971 Booking Time: 03/15/2020 / 14:22:58
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, ANTOINE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/29/1986 Booking Time: 03/15/2020 / 06:24:53 Charges:
HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: SHERIDAN, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1980 Booking Time: 03/15/2020 / 05:31:24 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: KUDHOT, PUOT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/13/1992 Booking Time: 03/15/2020 / 02:03:24 Charges:
OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: OLSON, MICHAEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/03/1972 Booking Time: 03/15/2020 / 01:51:57 Charges:
DRIVE DUR REVOCATION-4TH/SUBSQ (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: KINGERY, CYMON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/16/1990 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 22:30:28
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: DAVIS, BRUCE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1991 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 18:16:05 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: GEORGE, RONALD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/03/1961 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 13:13:10 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: GIBSON, JOY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 12/10/1975 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 12:16:11
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: CISNEROS, MIGUEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1986 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 11:54:43 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500 (M2) CRIMINAL POSS OF FINANCIAL TRANS DEVICE (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ALTER OR REMOVE PRICE TAG (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: TOWNES, BERNARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/15/1955 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 06:26:56
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: FULLER, DUSTINA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/13/1990 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 01:39:15 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: VASA, EDWARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/26/1952 Booking Time: 03/14/2020 / 01:33:19 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: WHITING, STUART Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/07/1981 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 20:36:44 Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: WHITMORE, SHELDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1997 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 19:17:23 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: MARSHALL, PATRICK Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1987 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 19:09:17 Charges:
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: MEASE, JANAYA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/17/1999 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 17:04:46 Charges:
UNLAWFUL ACTS BY CORRECTIONS EMPLOYEE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: BOONE, MAURICE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1992 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 16:58:32
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: CREIGHTON, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/08/1961 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 16:51:15
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: KADING, DANIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/14/1989 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 16:21:24 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: FELL, MAKAYLA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/16/1999 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 14:34:47 Charges:
AID/ABET 1ST DEGREE MURDER (F1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: REYNOLDS, KRYSEAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/23/2001 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 14:13:31 Charges:
AID/ABET 1ST DEGREE MURDER (F1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, WILT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/08/1978 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 13:20:00 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: TILLMAN, SCOTT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/21/1991 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 13:06:25 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: COLLIER, JERROD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1992 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 10:59:52 Charges:
VIOLATE SPEED LIMIT 11 - 15 OVER (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/3RD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: WOLFE, LISA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/28/1971 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 10:22:11 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: MALONE, STANLEY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/20/1967 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 10:20:34 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE-2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: HEGEMANN, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/11/1988 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 10:14:16 Charges:
THEFT BY DECEPTION $1500-5000 (F4) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-16-2020
Last, First Name: HARVEY, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1964 Booking Time: 03/13/2020 / 10:06:50 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email