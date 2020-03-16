You are the owner of this article.
Statements that homicide suspects made to police don't match witness accounts, Lincoln police say
Statements that homicide suspects made to police don't match witness accounts, Lincoln police say

Sunday stabbing

Police continue to investigate a fatal stabbing that occurred March 8 at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Orchard Street.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Police are still investigating the March 8 stabbing death of Edward Varejcka and have not yet arrested the person who they believe is responsible.

Varejcka was stabbed multiple times at an apartment in the 2000 block of Orchard Street at about 3:30 a.m. that morning and died at the scene.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said there were at least three people in the apartment, including Varejcka, when intruders came in and attacked him. A fourth man, who lived at the apartment, was outside. Varejcka did not live in the apartment.

Krysean Reynolds

Reynolds
Makayla Fell

Fell

Police arrested Krysean Reynolds, 19, and Makayla Fell, 20, over the weekend on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder. They had not been formally charged as of Monday morning.

Bliemeister said Monday that statements the two made to police did not match up with witness accounts.

He also said police have not arrested the person who actually stabbed Varejcka, although he did not say whether a suspect has been identified.

