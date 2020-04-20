State troopers make arrests following I-80 pursuits, including one reportedly reaching 170 mph

Nebraska State Patrol troopers made arrests on Saturday after two pursuits on Interstate 80 — including one that reportedly reached speeds of 170 mph.
A trooper saw a motorcycle traveling at 117 mph on I-80 near Gibbon on Saturday afternoon. The motorcycle fled an attempted traffic stop and reached 170 mph during the pursuit before losing control and sliding down an embankment.
The driver, a 20-year-old Kearney man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested on numerous charges, including felony flight to avoid arrest.
Also on I-80 near Maxwell, a vehicle fled after a trooper attempted a traffic stop. The car exited I-80 and then drove through multiple gas station parking lots, striking a North Platte police cruiser and a sign.
A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested for assault on an officer, along with flight charges and other traffic violations.
