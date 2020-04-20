State troopers make arrests following I-80 pursuits, including one reportedly reaching 170 mph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska State Patrol troopers made arrests on Saturday after two pursuits on Interstate 80 — including one that reportedly reached speeds of 170 mph.

A trooper saw a motorcycle traveling at 117 mph on I-80 near Gibbon on Saturday afternoon. The motorcycle fled an attempted traffic stop and reached 170 mph during the pursuit before losing control and sliding down an embankment.

The driver, a 20-year-old Kearney man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested on numerous charges, including felony flight to avoid arrest.

Also on I-80 near Maxwell, a vehicle fled after a trooper attempted a traffic stop. The car exited I-80 and then drove through multiple gas station parking lots, striking a North Platte police cruiser and a sign.

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested for assault on an officer, along with flight charges and other traffic violations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.