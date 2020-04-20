You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State troopers make arrests following I-80 pursuits, including one reportedly reaching 170 mph
View Comments
editor's pick

State troopers make arrests following I-80 pursuits, including one reportedly reaching 170 mph

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

Nebraska State Patrol troopers made arrests on Saturday after two pursuits on Interstate 80 — including one that reportedly reached speeds of 170 mph.

A trooper saw a motorcycle traveling at 117 mph on I-80 near Gibbon on Saturday afternoon. The motorcycle fled an attempted traffic stop and reached 170 mph during the pursuit before losing control and sliding down an embankment. 

The driver, a 20-year-old Kearney man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested on numerous charges, including felony flight to avoid arrest.

Also on I-80 near Maxwell, a vehicle fled after a trooper attempted a traffic stop. The car exited I-80 and then drove through multiple gas station parking lots, striking a North Platte police cruiser and a sign.

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested for assault on an officer, along with flight charges and other traffic violations.

Amber Alert issued for two Tekamah boys canceled; boys found safe in Kansas
Police arrest ex-Husker on domestic assault allegation
20-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Milford, sheriff says

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News