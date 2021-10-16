 Skip to main content
State troopers apprehend 11-year-old, two 14-year-olds after high-speed chase on I-80 in Omaha
Nebraska State Patrol troopers apprehended three minors following a high-speed pursuit in Omaha early Saturday.

The state patrol received a report at about 1 a.m. that a Jeep Gladiator had been stolen in Lincoln and was heading toward Omaha on Interstate 80, according to a news release.

A trooper in Omaha attempted to stop the Jeep, but it kept going. During the three-minute pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph, a handgun was tossed out of the Jeep's window. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop, and troopers were able to take the occupants into custody.

Troopers located a second handgun inside the vehicle, and both of the guns were determined to be stolen.

The driver, an 11-year-old boy, was released to his mother after being cited for theft, possession of a stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction and other traffic violations.

The two passengers, both 14-year-old boys, were lodged in the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of possession of stolen firearm.

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

