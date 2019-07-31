The artist nearly fooled the state trooper, but only from a distance.
Adam Strode was running random license plates early Monday on Interstate 80 when he was passed by a black Trailblazer. He checked its plate, and it came back belonging to a white Malibu.
“I stopped it,” the trooper said. “That clearly was not correct.”
The Trailblazer pulled over near Lincoln’s downtown exit, and Strode started approaching the vehicle when he noticed the license plate tabs weren’t quite right. Instead of the standard state-issued stickers, they turned out to be hand-painted, the artist electing them to expire in May 2020.
That was a first for him. In his five years with the patrol, the trooper has seen plenty of fictitious plates, though never painted registration stickers.
“But they looked pretty good from a few feet away.”
The rest of the traffic stop was uneventful. The driver, from Lincoln, rolled down his window and told the trooper he knew why he was stopped. He said something about having to take a chance to make an emergency trip out of town.
Strode gave him a ticket for fake plates and no registration.
But he also gave him a compliment. “I said, ‘I‘ll give you credit for the paint job.'”