State seeks to supplement record over how Aubrey Trail got razor he used to slash his throat

State prosecutors have asked a judge to allow them to supplement the record in Aubrey Trail’s case with evidence detailing the facts and circumstances into how he got the razor he used to slash at his neck in front of the jury last summer.

In the motion, Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan said some of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident were known and put on the record during his trial for the first-degree murder of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

“However, further investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident has since been conducted,” Guinan said.

It’s at issue because Trail’s defense attorneys, Joe and Ben Murray, have sought a new trial based, in part, on Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson's denial of a mistrial over the shocking courtroom incident.

At a brief hearing Wednesday, Johnson granted the state’s motion to submit depositions from the county sheriff and jailers under seal rather than through live testimony due to Guinan’s concerns about making the method public.