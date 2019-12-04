You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State seeks to supplement record over how Aubrey Trail got razor he used to slash his throat
View Comments
topical alert

State seeks to supplement record over how Aubrey Trail got razor he used to slash his throat

{{featured_button_text}}
Aubrey Trail

Aubrey Trail is taken from the Saline County courthouse after he shouted and appeared to cut his neck with an object during testimony on Monday in his murder trial.

 PAUL HAMMEL, Omaha World-Herald

State prosecutors have asked a judge to allow them to supplement the record in Aubrey Trail’s case with evidence detailing the facts and circumstances into how he got the razor he used to slash at his neck in front of the jury last summer.

In the motion, Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan said some of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident were known and put on the record during his trial for the first-degree murder of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

“However, further investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident has since been conducted,” Guinan said.

It’s at issue because Trail’s defense attorneys, Joe and Ben Murray, have sought a new trial based, in part, on Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson's denial of a mistrial over the shocking courtroom incident.

At a brief hearing Wednesday, Johnson granted the state’s motion to submit depositions from the county sheriff and jailers under seal rather than through live testimony due to Guinan’s concerns about making the method public.

Johnson must rule on the defense motion for a new trial before Trail’s case would move on to the three-judge panel that would weigh evidence about aggravating and mitigating circumstances to determine if Trail should get a death sentence.

On June 24, as a witness was being sworn in to testify about a week into trial, Trail proclaimed his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, was innocent and sliced his throat in front of the jury.

Trail's attorneys argued for a mistrial. But the judge ultimately ruled that under Nebraska case law, a defendant can't cause his own mistrial, and the trial went forward.

The jury later found Trail guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit Loofe's murder.

The Lincoln woman disappeared after a date with Boswell, who goes on trial in March.

On Nov. 1, Johnson denied a defense motion asking her to find Nebraska’s death penalty statutes unconstitutional because, in part, judges and not jurors make the final decision about whether someone ends up on death row.

In her order, the judge said none of the grounds raised had merit and previously were argued and failed before the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Photos: Aubrey Trail in court during trial

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News