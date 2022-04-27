State searching for Garland-area eagle killer

The state Game and Parks Commission is searching for the person who shot and killed a nesting bald eagle near Garland last week — and it’s also monitoring the chick it left behind.

The female eagle was alive when it was found — near a nest with its mate and chick — but later died from its injuries. A state conservation officer performed a necropsy and determined the bird had been a shot.

Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest, said Stacey Lewton, southeast district supervisor for the commission’s law enforcement division. To make an anonymous report, call 800-742-7627 or contact a conservation officer.

If found, the person who pulled the trigger will likely face federal and state charges for killing the protected bird, he said.

The commission has also enlisted the help of the Raptor Conservation Alliance to watch the nest, and the male eagle’s care of the chick.

So far, so good, he said. “The other eagle that nests there is doing well, and we’re looking for that to continue.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.