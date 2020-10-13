State rests its case as Boswell trial moves to closing arguments

LEXINGTON — The prosecution called its final witness and the jury heard the last piece of evidence before attorneys began closing arguments in Bailey Boswell's murder trial Tuesday.

FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth testified that cellphone records led him to believe Aubrey Trail -- who was convicted last year of Sydney Loofe's 2017 murder at a separate trial and awaits the decision if he'll receive the death penalty -- was sending Tinder messages to Loofe under Boswell's name.

Upon cross examination, Maseth said he found evidence that Boswell had been a victim of domestic abuse, at the hands of the father of her child, before she met Trail.

The last exhibit played at the trial was a call between Boswell and Lincoln Police Investigator Cam Cleland after Loofe's November 2017 disappearance in which Boswell said her name was Audrey -- the same name on the Tinder profile she used to communicate with Loofe.

In the tape, Boswell told Cleland she wanted to help but didn't know what had happened to Loofe. Boswell maintained they'd hung out for about three hours earlier that day she disappeared but that she didn't know what happened to Loofe afterward.