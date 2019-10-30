State prosecutors Tuesday filed child sexual assault charges against the 26-year-old Lincoln man arrested last week on federal child pornography allegations connected to his work at a child care center.
Titus Miller, who had worked at Playful Painters Child Care since 2016, is accused of four counts of sexual assault of a child — two first-degree offenses and two third-degree offenses.
If convicted, the first two carry punishments of 20 years to life in prison and the others, involving sexual contact, up to three years more on each count.
The crimes involve four children and occurred between July 31 and Sept. 16, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said in the complaint.
A Lancaster County judge Tuesday agreed to seal an affidavit by law enforcement laying out the allegations against Miller.
But last week, after Miller's Oct. 22 arrest, the FBI said he allegedly sexually assaulted children and secretly produced photos and videos of his victims.
Miller made his first appearance in U.S. District Court last week on allegations involving the production and distribution of child pornography.
If convicted as charged on those counts, he would face 20 to 50 years in federal prison.
His first appearance in Lancaster County Court on the newly filed state case hasn't been set. And more counts could be added.
Last week, the FBI set up a webpage, fbi.gov/titusmiller, to identify potential victims and get them assistance. Investigators with the FBI and Lincoln Police Department continue to talk to families and go through video evidence to determine if there may be additional victims.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, federal laws "typically do not apply to child sexual abuse matters that take place wholly inside a single state." They generally are prosecuted under state laws unless the abuse occurred on federal lands, such as a military base or reservation.
Miller had been a night manager at the 24-hour child care facility for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age located near Gateway Mall.