State Patrol trooper one of 2 injured in crash at 46th and O streets

Lincoln police say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was one of two drivers injured in a crash at 46th and O streets late Wednesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation indicated that a white Honda Fit heading east on O Street turned north onto North 46th Street colliding with a cruiser going west on O Street.

She said both drivers went to the hospital for their injuries, the driver of the Honda Fit by ambulance and the trooper by another trooper. The injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

This accident remains under investigation, Spilker said.

