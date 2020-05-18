You are the owner of this article.
State Patrol: Trooper arrested 26-year-old Lincoln man in stolen van with cocaine
Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Friday night after getting information about a stolen van heading south on U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper got the information at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, located the stolen Chevy Express van near Adams and stopped the driver, Danyaal Reid.

He said Reid was impaired and in possession of cocaine.

Troopers arrested him on suspicion of theft, driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, no operator’s license and possession of a controlled substance and took him to the Gage County Jail.

Mugshots from the county jail

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

