State Patrol: Trooper arrested 26-year-old Lincoln man in stolen van with cocaine

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Friday night after getting information about a stolen van heading south on U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper got the information at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, located the stolen Chevy Express van near Adams and stopped the driver, Danyaal Reid.

He said Reid was impaired and in possession of cocaine.

Troopers arrested him on suspicion of theft, driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, no operator’s license and possession of a controlled substance and took him to the Gage County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

