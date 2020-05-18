State Patrol: Trooper arrested 26-year-old Lincoln man in stolen van with cocaine

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Friday night after getting information about a stolen van heading south on U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper got the information at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, located the stolen Chevy Express van near Adams and stopped the driver, Danyaal Reid.
He said Reid was impaired and in possession of cocaine.
Troopers arrested him on suspicion of theft, driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, no operator’s license and possession of a controlled substance and took him to the Gage County Jail.
Mugshots from the county jail
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ROSS, NICOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/13/1992 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:43:03 Charges:
DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ZELASKO, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:38:14 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: CRUZ, ENRIQUE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/09/1995 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 17:34:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: DANIEL, KEITHEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/22/1963 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 16:47:51 Charges:
DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: POWELL, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1964 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 16:37:04 Charges:
DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: CINK, STACY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/23/1989 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 15:54:22 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/23/1978 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 13:53:40 Charges:
ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BROWN, JESSE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/14/1999 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 13:39:37 Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: TORRES, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/01/1993 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 06:44:09 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ODAY, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1987 Booking Time: 05/17/2020 / 03:02:53 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: SALVATORI, RYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/1998 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 23:19:13 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BAKER, DANGELO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 20:18:51 Charges:
SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: MAGNUSON, DESTINEE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/20/1995 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 19:52:38 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: NEWSOM, SONDRA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/03/1991 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 14:03:29 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: SHANDERA, CASEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/12/1990 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 13:31:59 Charges:
DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARSON, 1ST DEG (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1983 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 07:04:52 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ROBBERY (F2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BODFIELD, MORGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/17/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 01:44:39 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: MCCRAY, LAHRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1997 Booking Time: 05/16/2020 / 00:22:07 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: LONG, RYAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/25/1990 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 20:59:58 Charges:
DUI-.08 (3 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: RAMIREZ, ITSAMAR Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 04/13/1995 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 19:04:57
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: ROMERO, JONATHAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/02/1992 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 18:25:54 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: BRINDLEY, BRAXTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/04/1990 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 17:55:27 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: SANFORD, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/29/1982 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 16:57:53 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: GRANDEL, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/25/1991 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 14:59:15 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: PETERSEN, JAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1985 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 10:17:18 Charges:
SENTENCED FROM OUTSIDE AGENCY (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Last, First Name: MANN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1990 Booking Time: 05/15/2020 / 01:28:20 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.