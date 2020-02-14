State Patrol nabs 3 men in separate child porn investigations started with cyber-tips

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested three men allegedly caught in possession of child pornography this week in separate investigations that each started with cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A spokesman said investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division found more than 100 images of child pornography in a cloud-based storage account and additional images on devices at a home in Waverly after working on a cyber-tip.

They arrested 24-year-old Colin Gierke on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

On Thursday, investigators got a warrant to search and found multiple images of child porn, as well as methamphetamine, in a search of a home in Bruning.

They arrested 50-year-old Shane Smith, a registered sex offender, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. Charges related to child pornography are pending as the investigation continues, according to the State Patrol.

On Friday, investigators found multiple images of child pornography in a search of a Grand Island home and arrested Michael Taylor, 53, on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children receives cyber-tips from a variety of tech companies and works closely with the State Patrol Technical Crimes Division to provide information that can be used to begin investigations.

