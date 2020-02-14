You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State Patrol nabs 3 men in separate child porn investigations started with cyber-tips
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

State Patrol nabs 3 men in separate child porn investigations started with cyber-tips

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested three men allegedly caught in possession of child pornography this week in separate investigations that each started with cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A spokesman said investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division found more than 100 images of child pornography in a cloud-based storage account and additional images on devices at a home in Waverly after working on a cyber-tip.

They arrested 24-year-old Colin Gierke on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography. 

On Thursday, investigators got a warrant to search and found multiple images of child porn, as well as methamphetamine, in a search of a home in Bruning. 

They arrested 50-year-old Shane Smith, a registered sex offender, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. Charges related to child pornography are pending as the investigation continues, according to the State Patrol.

On Friday, investigators found multiple images of child pornography in a search of a Grand Island home and arrested Michael Taylor, 53, on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children receives cyber-tips from a variety of tech companies and works closely with the State Patrol Technical Crimes Division to provide information that can be used to begin investigations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
1
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News