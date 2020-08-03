State Patrol: Lincoln man arrested following central Nebraska pursuit

State troopers arrested a Lincoln man after they said they found a stolen handgun and drugs following a pursuit Sunday that ended near Giltner, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.
After the State Patrol said it received calls about a motorcycle passing cars on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at 120 mph in York County, the Aurora Police Department reported seeing the motorcycle near the Aurora exit.
A trooper located the motorcycle on a gravel road and attempted a traffic stop, according to the patrol, but the motorcyclist drove away. When it subsequently spun out, the rider was taken into custody.
Following the arrest, troopers said they found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the backpack of Brandon Goodsell.
Goodsell, 33, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving during revocation, theft by receiving stolen property and multiple weapon and drug charges.
