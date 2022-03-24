State Patrol launches search in case of missing Fairbury woman

DeFreece said investigators believe the group went back to the farmstead and smoked methamphetamine. Dillard hasn't been seen since.

When family members went to the farmstead and asked to look around, they found the wig she'd been wearing in a bathroom, DeFreece said in the search warrants. Pawnee County Sheriff's deputies later found clothes that belonged to Dilllard on the property.

DeFreece said the man who lives there told investigators Dillard had walked away at about 3 a.m. June 16 after accusing him of sexual assault. He later said a friend picked her up and they drove away, according to the documents.

Since then, she hasn't used her cellphone or posted to social media accounts. And when law enforcement tried to ping her phone, it was turned off or dead.

And the four people believed to be the last to see her alive early June 16 have given conflicting statements, DeFreece said the affidavit.

The man who owns the farmstead is facing drug charges after a July search of the property allegedly turned up methamphetamine, ketamine and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer, according to court records.

But no one yet has been charged in connection with Dillard's disappearance.

