State Patrol investigating 'suspicious' inmate death at Lincoln prison

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are investigating the death of an inmate Friday evening at the State Penitentiary.

Staff members at the Lincoln prison found Kevin Carter, 20, on his cell floor unresponsive and covered with a sheet, according to a news release. Multiple attempts were made to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Carter was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.

"The investigation into the circumstances of Carter's death are still very preliminary," said Corrections Director Scott Frakes. "The initial indications are that this death is suspicious. We will know more as witnesses are interviewed in the coming days."

Carter was serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County. He was sentenced Dec. 18, 2019.

A grand jury will be called to review the death.

