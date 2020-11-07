 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol investigating 'suspicious' inmate death at Lincoln prison
View Comments
editor's pick alert

State Patrol investigating 'suspicious' inmate death at Lincoln prison

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are investigating the death of an inmate Friday evening at the State Penitentiary. 

Staff members at the Lincoln prison found Kevin Carter, 20, on his cell floor unresponsive and covered with a sheet, according to a news release. Multiple attempts were made to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Carter was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m. 

One person dead and one injured after Omaha shooting

"The investigation into the circumstances of Carter's death are still very preliminary," said Corrections Director Scott Frakes. "The initial indications are that this death is suspicious. We will know more as witnesses are interviewed in the coming days." 

Carter was serving a six- to nine-year sentence for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County. He was sentenced Dec. 18, 2019.

A grand jury will be called to review the death.

Teens who died in submerged vehicle in Holdrege lake identified

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Prisons logo 2020
View Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News