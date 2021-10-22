State Patrol identifies victims of Superior grain elevator shooting

Hoskinson was pronounced dead at the Superior hospital, leaving a town that community members say remains in a state of shock.

"To put it bluntly, it's a kick in the gut for all of us." said Lemke, the City Council president.

Bill Blauvelt, 75, has been the editor of The Superior Express newspaper for more than 50 years. He’s been covering community happenings since he was a student at the town’s high school, he said. He has never seen anything like this.

In fact, Blauvelt said Nuckolls County has never seen anything like it. The courthouse has only hosted one murder trial since the county was formed in 1871, he said. And that murder was committed in Webster County, he said, across Nuckolls’ western county line.

This time, tragedy struck at home.

“We just didn’t believe something like this would happen here,” Blauvelt said. “People that we know. … They’re friends.”

Blauvelt said Hoskinson was the grain buyer for Agrex elevator, where he worked for years in the office alongside Nelson, a graduate of Superior High School.