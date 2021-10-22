State Patrol identifies victims of Superior grain elevator shooting

A pastor in the small Nebraska town of Superior used only three words to describe the city where he preaches. "Community. Caring. Loving," Rev. Jon Albrecht said.
The president of Superior's City Council called it her home -- a place where she was able to put down roots 25 years ago. "It's a very close-knit, tight community," Carrie Lemke said. "It's just a good little town."
An employee at the local lumber store said the Nuckolls County city of about 2,000 residents is "just a standard, quiet farm town."
But the peaceful fabric of Superior was shattered on Thursday afternoon when a disgruntled former grain elevator employee returned to the office where he had been fired earlier that day and opened fire with a handgun, according to authorities.
Max Hoskinson, 61, killed two people and shot a third before another Agrex employee shot him.
Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Darin Koepke, a 53-year-old Hardar man, died later Thursday night after being transported to a hospital in Lincoln. Both were employees of Agrex.
The State Patrol on Thursday declined to identify the Agrex employee who shot Hoskinson, but an agency spokesman said the employee's quick action likely saved lives.
Hoskinson was pronounced dead at the Superior hospital, leaving a town that community members say remains in a state of shock.
"To put it bluntly, it's a kick in the gut for all of us." said Lemke, the City Council president.
Bill Blauvelt, 75, has been the editor of The Superior Express newspaper for more than 50 years. He’s been covering community happenings since he was a student at the town’s high school, he said. He has never seen anything like this.
In fact, Blauvelt said Nuckolls County has never seen anything like it. The courthouse has only hosted one murder trial since the county was formed in 1871, he said. And that murder was committed in Webster County, he said, across Nuckolls’ western county line.
This time, tragedy struck at home.
“We just didn’t believe something like this would happen here,” Blauvelt said. “People that we know. … They’re friends.”
Blauvelt said Hoskinson was the grain buyer for Agrex elevator, where he worked for years in the office alongside Nelson, a graduate of Superior High School.
Agrex declined to offer further comment after posting a statement on its website offering thoughts and prayers to "our coworkers and their families affected by this incident."
Blauvelt described Hopkinson as one of the higher-ups at the local Agrex facility. The newspaper editor wondered aloud why the company would fire its grain buyer in the middle of harvest season.
The question is one of many hanging over Superior in the wake of the deadly shooting.
Andrew Brittenham, the town’s utilities manager, said after the initial shock and concern had gripped him when he first heard the news of the shooting, a more existential wondering began to form.
“Where do we go from here?” he said.
Albrecht, the preacher a the local Living Faith Fellowship Church, is among a team of ministers trying to answer that question on behalf of the city. The group planned a vigil to honor victims set for Sunday evening at the city's park.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
