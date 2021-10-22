State Patrol identifies victims of Superior grain elevator shooting as city mourns

"To put it bluntly, it's a kick in the gut for all of us." said Lemke, the City Council president.

As news of the shooting reverberated, Lemke said it affected everyone, including those living on the nearby farms whose harvest would normally have the elevator buzzing with activity this time of year.

On Friday afternoon, the day-old news still seemed tough to process.

"These are the things we see on the news," Lemke said. "We don't think that it's gonna happen in our little hometown."

Bill Blauvelt, 75, has been the editor of the Superior Express newspaper for more than 50 years. He’s been covering community happenings since he was a student at the town’s high school, and he's never seen anything like this.

In fact, Blauvelt said Nuckolls County has never seen anything like it. The courthouse has only hosted one murder trial since the county was formed in 1871, he said. And that murder was committed in Webster County, he said, across Nuckolls’ western border.

This time, tragedy struck at home.

“We just didn’t believe something like this would happen here,” Blauvelt said. “People that we know. … They’re friends.”