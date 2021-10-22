State Patrol identifies victims of Superior grain elevator shooting as city mourns

A pastor in the small Nebraska town of Superior used only three words to describe the city where he preaches.
"Community. Caring. Loving," the Rev. Jon Albrecht said Friday.
The president of Superior's City Council called it her home -- a place where she was able to put down roots 25 years ago.
"It's a very close-knit, tight community," Carrie Lemke said. "It's just a good little town."
But the peaceful fabric of Superior was shattered on Thursday afternoon when a disgruntled former grain elevator employee returned to the office where he had been fired earlier that day and opened fire with a handgun, according to authorities.
Max Hoskinson, 61, shot three people before another Agrex employee returned fire.
Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Darin Koepke, a 53-year-old Hadar man, died later Thursday night after being transported to a hospital in Lincoln. Both were employees of Agrex.
The State Patrol declined to identify the Agrex employee who shot Hoskinson, but Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby said the employee's quick action likely saved lives.
Hoskinson was pronounced dead at the Superior hospital as members of the Nuckolls County community of 1,750 residents tried to recover from the shock.
"To put it bluntly, it's a kick in the gut for all of us." said Lemke, the City Council president.
As news of the shooting reverberated, Lemke said it affected everyone, including those living on the nearby farms whose harvest would normally have the elevator buzzing with activity this time of year.
On Friday afternoon, the day-old news still seemed tough to process.
"These are the things we see on the news," Lemke said. "We don't think that it's gonna happen in our little hometown."
Bill Blauvelt, 75, has been the editor of the Superior Express newspaper for more than 50 years. He’s been covering community happenings since he was a student at the town’s high school, and he's never seen anything like this.
In fact, Blauvelt said Nuckolls County has never seen anything like it. The courthouse has only hosted one murder trial since the county was formed in 1871, he said. And that murder was committed in Webster County, he said, across Nuckolls’ western border.
This time, tragedy struck at home.
“We just didn’t believe something like this would happen here,” Blauvelt said. “People that we know. … They’re friends.”
Blauvelt said Hoskinson was the grain buyer for Agrex, where he worked for years in the office alongside Nelson, a graduate of Superior High School.
Koepke, the other person killed, was from near Norfolk, where Agrex also operates a grain elevator.
Agrex, based in Overland Park, Kansas, declined to offer further comment after posting a statement on its website offering thoughts and prayers to "our coworkers and their families affected by this incident."
The third person shot by Hoskinson was treated and released at the Superior hospital, officials said. The employee who grabbed a shotgun and killed Hoskinson was not injured and is not expected to face charges.
"In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident," the State Patrol said in a news release.
Blauvelt described Hoskinson as one of the higher-ups at the local Agrex facility. The newspaper editor wondered aloud why the company would fire its grain buyer in the middle of harvest season.
The question is one of many hanging over Superior in the wake of the deadly shooting.
Andrew Brittenham, the town’s utilities manager, said after the initial shock and concern had gripped him when he first heard the news of the shooting, a more existential wondering began to form.
“Where do we go from here?” he said.
Albrecht, the preacher at the local Living Faith Fellowship Church, is among a team of ministers trying to answer that question for residents. The Nuckolls County Ministerial Association planned a candlelight vigil to honor victims on Sunday evening at the city's park.
But Albrecht isn't pretending to have the answers. There is not a playbook to guide a town through a tragedy.
"They don't teach us this kind of stuff in Bible college — what to do," he said. "But I've found love and compassion and listening — that's the biggest key is to listen to people."
As the town's residents are "hurting and aching," Albrecht said, the association felt the need for a moment of collective mourning — one that the pastor said would include everyone. The Ministerial Association plans to invite Hoskinson's widow, Albrecht said.
"There needs to be healing," he said. "He should not be vilified. He was a troubled gentleman. But this is not the time to vilify him.
"This is the time to try to heal."
