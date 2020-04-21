State Patrol helicopter helped in search for man who fled police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter circled the Indian Village neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon helping Lincoln police search for a 31-year-old man who fled his arrest following a disturbance.

Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper said officers had gone to 12th and Hill streets, near Van Dorn, at about 12:10 p.m. on a call about people in a parked car who had been honking the horn for several hours.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers found a 29-year-old woman in the car. While talking to her and running a check for warrants, a man, Randy Whiteley, showed up with the car keys and tried to lock the doors. Police asked him to stand in front of the car as they conducted their investigation. He got upset and started to leave.

But, as they arrested the woman on a warrant, they saw a small bag of meth in the car. When they went to talk to Whiteley about it, he ran south.

Officers chased after Whiteley and set up a perimeter.

Cooper said the State Patrol helicopter happened to be in the air already and offered to help with the search.

But it was a police dog that ultimately helped police track the man to where he was hiding in a crawl space in a nearby home. Cooper said Whiteley was arrested at 1:30 p.m. without incident.