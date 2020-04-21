State Patrol helicopter helped in search for man who fled police stop

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter circled the Indian Village neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon helping Lincoln police search for a 31-year-old man who fled his arrest in a traffic stop.
Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper said officers had gone to the area of 12th and Van Dorn streets at around 12:30 p.m. on a disturbance call and found a woman and man there still in a car.
He said officers arrested the woman on a warrant, but when they went to arrest the other occupant for a small amount of drugs, he ran south.
Officers chased after Randy Wiley and set up a perimeter.
Cooper said the State Patrol helicopter happened to be in the air already and offered to help with the search.
But it was a police dog that ultimately helped them track the man to where he was hiding in a crawl space in a nearby garage. Cooper said he was arrested without incident.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-21-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.