State Patrol helicopter helped in search for man who fled police stop
State Patrol helicopter helped in search for man who fled police stop

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter circled the Indian Village neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon helping Lincoln police search for a 31-year-old man who fled his arrest in a traffic stop. 

Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper said officers had gone to the area of 12th and Van Dorn streets at around 12:30 p.m. on a disturbance call and found a woman and man there still in a car.

He said officers arrested the woman on a warrant, but when they went to arrest the other occupant for a small amount of drugs, he ran south.

Officers chased after Randy Wiley and set up a perimeter. 

Cooper said the State Patrol helicopter happened to be in the air already and offered to help with the search. 

But it was a police dog that ultimately helped them track the man to where he was hiding in a crawl space in a nearby garage. Cooper said he was arrested without incident. 

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

