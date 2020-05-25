State Patrol helicopter assists in pursuit of motorcyclist cruising O Street at high speeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a motorcycist Sunday evening following an aerial pursuit in Lincoln that reached speeds of 100 mph.

The State Patrol's helicopter was working in conjunction with the Lincoln Police Department to crack down on illegal activities associated with cruising O Street on the holiday weekend when the pilot saw a motorcycle driving erratically between vehicles near 33rd and O streets on Sunday evening.

At 8:45 p.m., the pilot notified troopers working with Lincoln Police and tracked the motorcycle as it reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, the State Patrol said in a news release.

After nearly hitting a pedestrian as it raced through downtown Lincoln, the motorcyclist drove to near West A Street and South Coddington Avenue, where a trooper attempted a traffic stop. While attempting to turn around, the motorcyclist, identified as Farean Iron Shell, 40, of Lincoln, lost control and was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, traffic violations and an expired registration, the State Patrol said.

He was not injured.

