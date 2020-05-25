You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State Patrol helicopter assists in pursuit of motorcyclist cruising O Street at high speeds
View Comments
editor's pick alert

State Patrol helicopter assists in pursuit of motorcyclist cruising O Street at high speeds

{{featured_button_text}}

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a motorcycist Sunday evening following an aerial pursuit in Lincoln that reached speeds of 100 mph.

The State Patrol's helicopter was working in conjunction with the Lincoln Police Department to crack down on illegal activities associated with cruising O Street on the holiday weekend when the pilot saw a motorcycle driving erratically between vehicles near 33rd and O streets on Sunday evening.

WATCH NOW: Fight ends with shots fired in South Salt Creek neighborhood

At 8:45 p.m., the pilot notified troopers working with Lincoln Police and tracked the motorcycle as it reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, the State Patrol said in a news release.

After nearly hitting a pedestrian as it raced through downtown Lincoln, the motorcyclist drove to near West A Street and South Coddington Avenue, where a trooper attempted a traffic stop. While attempting to turn around, the motorcyclist, identified as Farean Iron Shell, 40, of Lincoln, lost control and was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, traffic violations and an expired registration, the State Patrol said.

He was not injured.

Man arrested in shooting death of another in North Platte
Saturday morning homicide victim identified as 31-year-old Lincoln man

Mugshots from the Lancaster County jail

View Comments
1
0
0
0
2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News