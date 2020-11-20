 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol finds missing child, arrests father on alleged custody charge
View Comments
editor's pick

State Patrol finds missing child, arrests father on alleged custody charge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of violating a custody order after a missing child allegedly was found at his residence Thursday night.

Nebraska State Patrol began investigating the missing child case after it was reported on social media. 

Patrol officers carried out a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street. Marquee Nailer, 36, the child's father, was arrested on suspicion of a felony violation of custody charge and an outstanding warrant.

The child was reunited with his mother. Nailer is being held at Lancaster County Corrections.

Federal indictment unsealed against 12 Lincoln men accused of gun, drug conspiracy
81-year-old Saunders County man who died after being found in pond identified
Lincoln man sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 beating death

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

 

State Patrol logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News