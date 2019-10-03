{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory L. Patterson Jr.

Gregory L. Patterson Jr.

 Courtesy photo

A Lincoln man faces a drug charge after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found him with a dough-like substance that tested positive for cocaine inside a pizza box in his van.

Prosecutors charged Gregory Patterson Jr., 32, of 1028 S. 23rd St., on Thursday with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a felony that carries up to 50 years in prison.

The case stems from a traffic stop Wednesday.

In court records, Trooper Ethan Schroeder said he stopped a rented, gray Dodge Caravan shortly after 6:30 that night after seeing it fail to signal a lane change on Interstate 80 north of Lincoln.

The trooper said a police dog indicated to the smell of drugs coming from the van and a search turned up a pizza box on the passenger side floor board. He said the dough-like substance inside was beginning to form crystals and tested positive for cocaine.

