State Patrol: Elwood woman wanted ex's girlfriend, four children killed

The Elwood woman and the would-be hitman were sitting in his car Monday in Lexington’s Walmart parking lot.

And they were talking about who she wanted killed, and how much it would cost, a Nebraska State Patrol officer alleged in a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Dawson County Court.

They’d arranged the meeting online. But 39-year-old Valerie Miller didn’t know the stranger in the driver’s seat was an undercover investigator with the patrol, who’d contacted her after someone told the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office that Miller was making suspicious comments.

Miller first told the investigator she wanted a gun, a revolver, both for protection and because it didn’t eject its shell casings, according to the affidavit.

The two kept talking about the gun, and why she wanted it. “During the conversation, Miller stated she wanted several individuals ‘not living.’”

The investigator said he could do it for $1,000 per person and asked who she wanted dead. Her ex-husband’s girlfriend, she said, according to the affidavit. And the girlfriend’s three young children and adult son.

She gave the investigator more details. The girlfriend’s address in Elwood, to use the side door, the ages of the children — 6 months and 2 and 10 years old.

“The (investigator) explained that murdering the children was probably not in her best interest as they posed no threat to her,” according to the affidavit.

Miller agreed, and they settled on the two adults for $2,000. The investigator asked for a down payment, but Miller wouldn’t have any money until the end of her week, she told him.

The investigator said he’d do it Wednesday, but she told him to wait — she needed to find out her ex’s work schedule to make sure he wasn’t home at the time.

The transaction took nearly 30 minutes, and was monitored by state patrol surveillance teams. They followed her after she drove away, and had her stopped by three marked patrol cruisers.

Miller was initially arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, but she was formally charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted first-degree murder — each punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

The judge set her bail at 10% of $500,000, and with the condition she have no contact with her ex-husband or his girlfriend.