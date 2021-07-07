 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol asking for help finding 55-year-old woman missing under suspicious circumstances
0 Comments
editor's pick

State Patrol asking for help finding 55-year-old woman missing under suspicious circumstances

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding a 55-year-old Tecumseh woman missing under suspicious circumstances.

State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said Linda Dillard was last seen in the rural Table Rock area early June 16.

Dillard is a white woman described as 5 foot tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and several tattoos. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown, lace-up sandal boots.

Linda Dillard

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard

Linda Dillard 

She sometimes walks with a cane and has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to walk long distances.

Thomas asked anyone with information about her whereabouts or her disappearance to submit a tip at Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494 or on their website at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or their P3 Tips mobile app.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News