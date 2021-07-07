State Patrol asking for help finding 55-year-old woman missing under suspicious circumstances

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding a 55-year-old Tecumseh woman missing under suspicious circumstances.

State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said Linda Dillard was last seen in the rural Table Rock area early June 16.

Dillard is a white woman described as 5 foot tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and several tattoos. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown, lace-up sandal boots.

She sometimes walks with a cane and has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to walk long distances.

Thomas asked anyone with information about her whereabouts or her disappearance to submit a tip at Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494 or on their website at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or their P3 Tips mobile app.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this investigation.

