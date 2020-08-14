State Patrol arrests 59-year-old Lincoln man on child porn allegation

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 59-year-old Lincoln man Friday morning in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said the Patrol's Special Operations Division of the Technical Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 4115 South St. and arrested Jon Bogart.
Thomas said the case was a result of a cybertip the State Patrol received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alleged a user there was uploading images of child pornography onto the internet.
Investigators arrested Bogart on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.
