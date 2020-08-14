You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol arrests 59-year-old Lincoln man on child porn allegation
View Comments
editor's pick

State Patrol arrests 59-year-old Lincoln man on child porn allegation

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 59-year-old Lincoln man Friday morning in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the Patrol's Special Operations Division of the Technical Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 4115 South St. and arrested Jon Bogart. 

Thomas said the case was a result of a cybertip the State Patrol received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alleged a user there was uploading images of child pornography onto the internet.

Investigators arrested Bogart on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography. 

Suspect in head-on hit-and-run crash is arrested in stolen truck, sheriff says
Lincoln man arrested in connection to 2019 rape allegation, police say
Lincoln woman found hiding in bushes after allegedly crashing into park, police say
State Patrol logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News