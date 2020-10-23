State of Nebraska adds charges against ex-Lincoln child care worker

A week after being sentenced to 100 years in federal prison for molesting preschool-aged children and making sexually explicit videos of it at a Lincoln child care center, 27-year-old Titus Miller was in court on six related state charges.

The case had been on hold until the federal case came to a close.

This week, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office upped the charges from four to six counts of sexual assault of a child. Two of them are alleged to be first-degree offenses that carry sentences of 20 years to life, if he's convicted.

County Judge Joseph Dalton set Miller's bond at $5 million.

Even if Miller had the money, he wouldn't get out given that he was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison last week.

There is no parole in the federal system.

In that case, Miller pleaded guilty to five counts of production of child pornography in connection to 17 pornographic videos he made of children between the ages of 4 and 6 while working as a night supervisor at Playful Painters Child Care between August and October 2019.

The 24-hour facility near Gateway Mall since has closed.