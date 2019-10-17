State agencies will partner with the Hickman Volunteer Fire Department to simulate a small airplane crash at Stagecoach Lake this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska Task Force 1, among others, will assist the fire department in replicating an emergency water rescue at the lake, where patients will then be flown to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Six helicopter landings are scheduled at both the hospital and lake, with three occurring in the morning and the other three in the afternoon.
L Street, running east to west on the north side of the hospital, will be closed while the National Guard helicopters are landing.