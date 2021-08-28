State approved renewal months before foster parent was charged with child sex assault, records show

"Was this foster parent getting the training that he was supposed to be getting? ... Was he getting that license?" asked Dr. John DeGarmo, a Georgia-based foster care consultant and the founder of the Foster Care Institute, in a phone interview with the Journal Star.

"There's a number of red flags for me that says this is one of those cases that could have been prevented by doing what caseworkers and agencies are supposed to be doing."

The investigation into Lopez began when his foster son contacted the DHHS hotline March 19 to report that he'd been sexually abused, Lincoln police announced in April.

Investigators interviewed and arrested Lopez on April 13 as police searched for additional victims.

In July, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office charged Lopez in cases involving five more boys between the ages of 11 and 15. Officer Erin Spilker said Lopez came in contact with some of the boys at Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle. At least one of the additional five boys had previously been placed in Lopez's care by the state, according to court filings.