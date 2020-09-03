 Skip to main content
StarTran bus hits Lincoln bicyclist
StarTran bus hits Lincoln bicyclist

A StarTran driver was cited for failing to yield after hitting a cyclist in the bike lane on 11th Street early Wednesday morning.

The bus was northbound on 11th Street and turning left onto G Street when it hit a cyclist heading south in the bike lane at 6:30 a.m., according to police reports. Robert L. Smith, 50, the bus driver, told police he didn’t see the bicyclist.

The 64-year-old cyclist and a 37-year-old bus passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Neither were admitted, according to a hospital spokesperson. 

