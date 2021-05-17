 Skip to main content
Star City Shores reports break-in overnight Saturday
Star City Shores reports break-in overnight Saturday

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

A burglar or burglars struck Star City Shores overnight Saturday, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the pool near 33rd and Nebraska 2 just before noon Sunday on the report.

He said an employee told police that sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone broke into the pool grounds and offices and stole electronics, radios, clothing and food, causing an estimated loss of $3,400 and damage of $300.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. This investigation is ongoing.

