Staplehurst man arrested, indicted on federal child pornography charges

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
A Platte County jury deliberated eight hours before finding Felipe Vazquez, the teenager who fired the shot that killed Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera in August 2020, guilty of first-degree murder.
The ruling comes just over a year after Kylie Hill, then 18, turned onto Tierra Drive from 27th Street at around 9:30 p.m. March 3, 2021, colliding with Simon Blair, who died early the next morning at a local hospital.
After his office investigated trends in walkaway incidents, Inspector General Doug Koebernick highlighted the lack of mental health care, rampant drug use and disparities in the punishment of men and women found guilty of escape.