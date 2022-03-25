 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staplehurst man arrested, indicted on federal child pornography charges

  • Updated
The Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Matthew French on Thursday after serving a federal warrant tied to a child pornography investigation.

The Staplehurst resident was federally indicted on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

In May 2021, French was arrested after a Butler County school intercepted inappropriate emails between French and a student. French was released on bond in September.

Seward County deputies continued the investigation, however, and discovered French had victimized more children in the area, leading to the most recent charges.

The case has been handed over to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

