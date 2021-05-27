 Skip to main content
Standoff in southeast Lincoln ends with wanted man in custody, sheriff says
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 43-year-old man Thursday after a standoff at a home in southeast Lincoln that lasted more than three hours.

Sheriff's deputies and LPD officers went to the house in the 8880 block of South 78th Street at about 3:30 p.m., where Travis Swiggart was believed to be, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Swiggart had a warrant for his arrest after skipping his appearance in Lancaster County Court on Thursday morning on charges relating to possession of half a gram of methamphetamine.

Houchin said Swiggart barricaded himself in his mother's house. The Fugitive Task Force and Tactical Response Unit negotiated with Swiggart before using gas to force him out of the room where he was at about 7 p.m.

Houchin said Swiggart's mother was evacuated from her home when law enforcement arrived on the scene. Swiggart's 15-year-old son remained in the home for more than an hour, Houchin said, but the teen was never in danger. 

There were guns in the home, which Houchin said was deputies' main concern as they negotiated with Swiggart. Houchin said deputies didn't know whether Swiggart had access to the weapons.

Swiggart's court appearance was related to a run-in with deputies on the 14000 block of South 148th Street in December 2020, when he was wanted on a previous Saunders County District Court warrant also related to drug possession, according to court records. 

