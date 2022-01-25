Standoff in Adams ends in apparent suicide, Nebraska State Patrol says

A standoff in the Gage County village of Adams ended in apparent suicide early Tuesday morning after authorities had been on scene for more than eight hours, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The incident started as a report of domestic violence on Elm Street in Adams, where the Gage County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the State Patrol just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the patrol.

A woman in the home told authorities her husband had hit her several times and pointed a gun at her. When she tried to hit the gun away, she was shot in the hand, according to a State Patrol news release.

The woman — and her children, unharmed — ultimately fled the house shortly after the shooting, according to the news release.

After the State Patrol's SWAT team arrived on scene, authorities tried to make contact with the man inside the home, who has not been identified. The patrol never established contact with the man, according to the news release.

Authorities eventually entered the home Tuesday morning and found the man deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the State Patrol.