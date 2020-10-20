Standoff at south Lincoln home ended when 35-year-old Lincoln man shot himself, police say

A 35-year-old Lincoln man who barricaded himself in when the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force went to a home near South 40th Street and Old Cheney Road to arrest him Tuesday ended the standoff when he shot himself, Lincoln police say.

Douglas Shaw was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Officer Erin Spilker said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

She said the task force had gone to a home in the 5500 block of South 42nd Street Court shortly before 9 a.m. to arrest Shaw on warrants for theft, strangulation and drug delivery charges.

Spilker said investigators confirmed that Shaw was inside and armed with a gun, so primary response duties transitioned over to the Lancaster County Tactical Response Unit.

"After prolonged negotiations between Shaw and law enforcement, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence. Investigators located Shaw with a gunshot wound to the head and immediately summoned medical units into the residence," she said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel, who were stationed in the area, took him to a Lincoln hospital, where he was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.