Standoff at Lincoln apartment ends with man at the hospital after police dog bites him
A 40-year-old man Tuesday night allegedly threatened to burn down a Lincoln woman's apartment complex and shoot his way inside her apartment if she didn't let him in.

The 911 call from a witness, who was able to get away, led to a SWAT call at the complex in the University Place neighborhood near North 40th Street and St. Paul Avenue, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

He said officers got there and contacted a 36-year-old woman and a witness who said that fearing for their lives, they let him in the apartment around 6:30 p.m. 

He said police got a search warrant and served it with the help of the LPD SWAT team. But the man, who hasn't yet been identified, refused to obey police commands and screamed for officers to kill him, Bonkiewicz said. 

After nearly eight hours, officers ultimately fired a less lethal round that struck him in the leg and sent in a police service dog, which bit him on the right hand. 

He went to the hospital where he was treated for two broken bones in his hand. 

Bonkiewicz said officers safety rescued the victim and found a loaded Glock handgun inside the apartment.

He said when the man is released from the hospital he will be arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

