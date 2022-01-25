 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stalled train blocks roadways for five hours Tuesday
Stalled train blocks roadways for five hours Tuesday

  • Updated
A stalled train blocked 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road for several hours on Tuesday, according to city officials.

Yankee Hill Road and South 84th Street south of Nebraska 2 were blocked for more than five hours Tuesday morning after a train stalled along tracks that cross the roadways. 

Both roadways were blocked by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train beginning around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. It reopened around 1 p.m.

A BNSF spokesman said the train had a mechanical issue that stalled the locomotive on a hill near the location. He said the company dispatched additional units to assist moving the train clear of the roads it had blocked.

That process included releasing handbrakes that were put in place down the length of the train to ensure safety, the spokesman said.

