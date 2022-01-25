Stalled train blocks roadways for five hours Tuesday

Yankee Hill Road and South 84th Street south of Nebraska 2 were blocked for more than five hours Tuesday morning after a train stalled along tracks that cross the roadways.

Both roadways were blocked by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train beginning around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. It reopened around 1 p.m.

A BNSF spokesman said the train had a mechanical issue that stalled the locomotive on a hill near the location. He said the company dispatched additional units to assist moving the train clear of the roads it had blocked.

That process included releasing handbrakes that were put in place down the length of the train to ensure safety, the spokesman said.

