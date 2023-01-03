Staff member at Tecumseh prison hospitalized after assault by inmate, Corrections Department says

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted several staff members Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

One of the staff members suffered injuries that required treatment at a local hospital, the department said in a news release.

The inmate was verbally aggressive toward a staff member before punching them in the face. A second staff member who tried to assist was also hit in the face, and a third staffer was struck in the head, which required medical attention.

While the inmate was being restrained, he spit on a fourth staff member.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The inmate could also face loss of good time as punishment.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers